Listen to homelessness charity Centrepoint's cover version of Drake's Hotline Bling

A leading homelessness charity has released a cover of smash-hit song Hotline Bling to encourage youngsters to contact its helpline.

Centrepoint recreated the award-winning Drake track, renaming it Helpline Ring, with the help of Grammy-nominated producer Michael Angelo.

A number of rising stars feature on the cover, including singer and rapper Levelle London – who started sleeping on buses as a teenager – and two current Centrepoint residents.

Drunk And Incapable singers Krishane and Melissa Steel also feature on the track which urges homeless youngsters to seek out the charity’s help.

Levelle said: “I started sleeping on buses aged 16, I was living out of a bag, going from house to house, and that’s when I started making music.

“I wish I had something like this when I became homeless.”

The Centrepoint Helpline is a freephone number: 0808 800 0661, for any young person aged 16-25 worried about homelessness.