LISTEN: Taylor Swift has FINALLY released some new music

After months of shying away from the public eye and the long wait for new music from Taylor Swift is finally over ... but there’s a catch.

By listening to the first single “Look What You Made Me Do” from her upcoming album Reputation you’re saying goodbye to the old Taylor.

“Why? Because she’s dead”.

This is in reference to the track’s final line of the track, which Swift says via voice message.

The line is also now Swift's new Twitter bio, after she stripped her social media history in anticipation of the release.

With lyrics such as, “Honey, I rose up from the dead I do it all the time/I got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined I check it once/Then I check it twice”, fans are dissected the clues and claiming the entire album will reference her feud with Katy Perry, Kim and Kanye.

Let’s just say, crying gifs and the snake emoji has never been used so much in the last 24 hours.

Among the fans girls, one Twitter user made this valid point.


