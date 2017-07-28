LISTEN: Nicky Byrne’s daughter adorably sings Ed Sheeran's hit Castle on the Hill

Do we have a future Irish pop star in the making?

2 FM's Nicky Byrne played a clip of his two and a half year-old daughter Gia singing and it’s beyond adorable.

Although the toddler wasn’t around to witness her dad in his Westlife days or old enough or remember him representing Ireland at the 2016 Eurovision, she’s clearly followed in his footsteps.

Looks like I'm Belting out FlyingWithoutWings on a Sunday stroll - Gia has no memory of all that malarkey! #sunday #stroll #LetsGetIceCream A post shared by Nicky Byrne (@nickybyrneinsta) on May 28, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Ladies and Gentleman, singing Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill, please welcome to the stage, Miss Gia Byrne.