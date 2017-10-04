LISTEN: Matt Lucas talks to Tubs about losing his hair at the age of six

This morning Ryan Tubridy spoke to comedian and Little Britain creator Matt Lucas.

He spoke of losing his hair at the age of six, and how having his wig pulled off his head in school was the best thing to happen, his acting career and where it began, being gay and finding comfort in food.

"If it was up to me I wouldn't even be here. I'd just be sat at home right now having chocolate, intravenously, I'd have a drip at home in my bedroom and chocolate would just be going straight into the veins".

On not being able to come out, Lucas told Ryan he was born in 1974, his teenage years were spent in the eighties, the Government brought in the first piece of anti-gay legislation in over a hundred years.

"All the media did was make a link between homosexuality and HIV and AIDS and death... it was very hard to find anything about being gay, there was no internet.

"It was painted as a very unsavoury thing".

Introducing Pearl Mattie A post shared by Matt Lucas (@realmattlucas) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Speaking of becoming a stand up comedian at the age of eighteen, Matt told Ryan that he never came on stage as himself, he appeared as characters. He was always looking to be someone else other than the Jewish kid, the fat kid, the bald kid or the gay kid. With his book coming out, Lucas says that this is the beginning of him sharing himself, the highs and lows.

He also told Ryan that he has plans to write a musical.