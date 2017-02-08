LISTEN: Joe Duffy reduced to tears on Liveline by the harrowing struggles of three mothers

Joe Duffy became emotional and tearful during today's Liveline as three women discussed the trials they are enduring in an effort to obtain medical care for their children.

On today's RTÉ Radio 1 Liveline programme a clearly very emotional Joe Duffy spoke to three mothers; Amanda Coughlan, Tina O'Kelly and Brenda McNicholas about their children who are in dire need of medical attention and surgery.

Their day to day struggles and constant fight for their children to receive the medical help to ease their pain is harrowing listening. 

The interview caught the attention of listeners across the country, with many people taking to Twitter to share their views on the situation and to empathise with Joe.
