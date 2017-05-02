Listen: Harry Styles releases second single from debut solo album

Harry Styles has unveiled his second track from his debut solo album.

The former One Direction star, 23, released the acoustic Sweet Creature on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show on Tuesday.

Sweet Creature is available now. Album is available in ten days. I am available always. A post shared by @harrystyles on May 2, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

It is the second single to be released from his upcoming album, which is out on May 12.

He also revealed he was “available always” as he plugged Sweet Creature on Instagram.

Alongside a close-up photo of the back of his head and neck, Harry wrote: “Sweet Creature is available now. Album is available in ten days. I am available always.”

