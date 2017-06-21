Listen: Grenfell Tower fire charity single released

The Grenfell Tower fire charity single has been released this morning.

More than 50 artists came together to record a version of Simon and Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water to raise funds for victims of the tragedy.

Organised by Simon Cowell, proceeds will support the London Community Foundation.

Among the artists are: Bastille, Brian May, Craig David, Ella Henderson, Emeli Sande, Geri Halliwell, James Blunt, Jessie J, Liam Payne, Pixie Lott, Rita Ora, Robbie Williams and Stormzy.