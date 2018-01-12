List of top winners at Critics’ Choice Awards

Gary Oldman continued from his Golden Globes success by winning at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Here is a list of the top winners:

Film

The Shape Of Water

Best actor

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Gary Oldman earlier won at the Golden Globes (AP)

Best actress

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best supporting actor

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best supporting actress

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Best acting ensemble

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best director

Guillermo Del Toro – The Shape of Water

Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape Of Water won four awards (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Best original screenplay

Jordan Peele – Get Out

Best animated feature

Coco

Best action movie

Wonder Woman

Best comedy

The Big Sick

Best actor in a comedy

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Best actress in a comedy

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Best sci-fi or horror movie

Get Out

Daniel Kaluuya stars in Get Out

Television

Best comedy series

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel



Best actor in a comedy series

Ted Danson – The Good Place



Best actress in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Best supporting actor in a comedy series

Walton Goggins – Vice Principals

Best supporting actress in a comedy series

Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory

Best drama series

The Handmaid’s Tale

Elisabeth Moss won with The Handmaid’s Tale (Ian West/PA)

Best actor in a drama series

Sterling K Brown – This Is Us

Best actress in a drama series

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Best supporting actor in a drama series

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Best supporting actress in a drama series

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Best limited series

Big Little Lies



Best movie made for TV

The Wizard of Lies



Best actor in a movie made for TV or limited series

Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Best actress in a movie made for TV or limited series

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman accepts an award with Big Little Lies (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Best supporting actor in a movie made for TV or limited series

Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies

Best supporting actress in a movie made for TV or limited series

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Best talk show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Best animated series

Rick And Morty

