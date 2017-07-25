Lisbon to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest

Lisbon will be the host of next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, organisers have said.

The Portuguese capital will be the home of the annual event for the first time after singer Salvador Sobral clinched the contest earlier this year.

Sobral’s tender ballad, Amar Pelos Dois, challenged the contest’s kitsch reputation as he dedicated the win to “music that means something”.

Portuguese public television Radiotelevisao Portuguesa, the host broadcaster, announced on Tuesday that the 2018 edition will take place at a riverside entertainment complex in Lisbon.

The semi finals will be held on May 8 and 10, with the final taking place on May 12.