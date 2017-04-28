Lisa Faulkner delights fans as she make EastEnders debut

Lisa Faulkner made a return to acting in Thursday’s EastEnders and viewers welcomed her back on screen.

The former Holby City and Spooks star arrived in Albert Square as businesswoman Fi Browning whose job is to whip the Queen Vic team into shape.

Lisa made her EastEnders entrance (BBC)

She may only have had a few scenes so far, but her casting is already a popular one.

It's only been 8 minutes but I can tell I'm going to love @lisafaulkner1 in @bbceastenders.. welcome to Albert square 💖🥂 — MichaelAnthonyBarron (@Mr_Mike_Ant) April 27, 2017

I am loving Fi Browning already! @lisafaulkner1 Fantastic scenes from you #EastEnders x — Michelle [PB] ✌ (@mishybabez_) April 27, 2017

really enjoying @lisafaulkner1 in @bbceastenders best character introduction in years — Mark (@Lad45Mark) April 27, 2017

Since her last major acting role, Lisa has won Celebrity MasterChef and been working as a cook and recipe writer.

Lovely to see @lisafaulkner1 back on our screens in @bbceastenders . Great actress and not a bad chef either! ☺ — Julie EwingTeamSE#68 (@Punkygirl1968) April 27, 2017

It's good to see @LisaFaulkner1 acting again;). You can definitely be a multi tasker! I wonder if Fi can cook as good as you LOL? x — Faizal Perager (@man18united) April 27, 2017

#eastenders Lisa Faulkner got to bbc half hour early and ended up in #eastenders ...#masterchef is at eight Lisa — Julian Hilaire (@julianhilaire) April 27, 2017

Someone else couldn’t resist a joke about Lisa’s gruesome Spooks exit which saw her head forced into boiling oil.

So amazing to see @lisafaulkner1 back on TV! Just stay away from the deep fat fryer as we all know that didn't end well! #eastenders — UKnowMeAsMark (@ThatManIsBack) April 27, 2017

:: EastEnders continues on Friday on BBC One at 8pm.