Linkin Park set up tribute page to Chester Bennington following his death

Linkin Park have set up a tribute page for the band’s lead singer, Chester Bennington, following his death.

Bennington, 41, was found dead in his Los Angeles home on July 20.

Chester Bennington, the lead singer of Linkin Park, was found dead, aged 41 (PA)

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed on Friday that he died after hanging himself.

The page features a large picture of the late singer on stage, with the words #RIPCHESTER underneath it.

Below that it provides links and phone numbers to suicide prevention helplines – and resources in and outside of the United States.

Underneath the information, the page is filled with tweets and tributes from fans remembering the talented singer.

Bennington had previously struggled with addiction and had spoken about depression and suicide.

Big thanks to everyone who came to the shows, worked behind the scenes, and made this European leg of the tour possible. Next stop, USA. #onemorelight A post shared by Mike Shinoda (@m_shinoda) on Jul 6, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

The band announced on Friday that the North American leg of their tour would not go ahead following Bennington’s death.

Promoters Live Nation promised refunds to all ticket-holders as they made the announcement via Twitter.

The post read: “The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled. Refunds avail at point of purchase. Our thoughts to all affected.”

The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled. Refunds avail at point of purchase. Our thoughts to all affected. — Live Nation (@LiveNation) July 21, 2017

A spokesman for the company added: “We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington.”

The band were set to kick off the next leg of their One More Light tour on July 27, just weeks after performing in London.

No official statement has yet been released by the band following Bennington’s death.