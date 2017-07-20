Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington found dead aged 41

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died aged 41, Los Angeles County coroner has said.

American website TMZ first reported the news, saying the singer's body had been found at a private residence in LA.

The band recently released their seventh album, One More Light. They released their first album, Hybrid Theory in 2000.

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has said he is "shocked and heartbroken" at the death of the band's frontman, Chester Bennington.

Shinoda tweeted: "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one."