Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dies aged 41 in suspected suicide

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died aged 41 in a suspected suicide, the Los Angeles County coroner has said.

American website TMZ first reported the news, saying the singer’s body had been found at a private residence in LA.

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda with Chester Bennington (PA archive)

LA county coroner Brian Elias confirmed that law enforcement had responded to reports of a death in the Palos Verdes Estates area in LA.

Mr Elias confirmed that the death is being treated as a possible suicide, but added that it is still under investigation.

The band recently released their seventh album, One More Light. They released their first album, Hybrid Theory, in 2000 which went on to sell 10 million copies.

Bennington is married and has six children.