Linkin Park debuted new video hours before Bennington’s death announced

Linkin Park had released a new video just hours before Chester Bennington’s death was discovered.

Talking To Myself is taken from the album One More Light which came out in May and the video is a montage of clips from the band’s live shows which features the frontman heavily.

Bandmate Dave Farrell had tweeted the video before he learnt the devastating news and had asked fans what they thought of the song.

He later tweeted just one word, “Heartbroken”, in recognition of his friend’s passing.

Before the news about Bennington was announced, fans had praised the video.

One wrote: “Really cool to see you guys enjoying this album cycle.”

Another commented: “Love the new video! It’s amazing, love how it captures really great memories too.”

Someone else replied: “Love it! So glad you chose this song for the next single! Def one of my faves off OML!”

Linkin Park had a series of world tour dates lined up for the rest of the year to promote their latest album.