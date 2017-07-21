Linkin Park cancel North America tour following the death of Chester Bennington

Linkin Park have cancelled their North American tour following the death of band member Chester Bennington.

Promoters Live Nation promised refunds to all ticket-holders as they made the announcement via Twitter on Friday, a day after news broke that Bennington had been found dead at the age of 41.

The post read: “The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled. Refunds avail at point of purchase. Our thoughts to all affected.”

The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled. Refunds avail at point of purchase. Our thoughts to all affected. — Live Nation (@LiveNation) July 21, 2017

A spokesman for the company added: “We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington.”

The band were set to kick off their trip next Thursday, just weeks after performing in London.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed on Friday that Bennington died after hanging himself in his home.

Bennington, a singer for the Grammy award-winning band, had previously struggled with addiction and had spoken about depression and suicide.

“And the shadow of the day

Will embrace the world in gray.

And the sun, will set for you..”#RIPChesterBennington – your music will live on. pic.twitter.com/q3zxgM335L — Live Nation (@LiveNation) July 20, 2017

As the news of his death broke, tributes poured in from artists and fans around the globe.

British grime artist Stormzy posted a picture on Instagram of him performing with Bennington and sharing a friendly embrace.

He wrote: “Rest in perfect peace my brother. Prayers up for the rest of the boys and your loved ones and your family.

Rest in perfect peace my brother. Prayers up for the rest of the boys and your loved ones and your family. I say this all the time and I won't stop saying it, you do not have the slightest clue as to what somebody is going through and what they're battling in their mind. Not a clue. So try and be mindful and loving. My heart breaks for your family. Thank you for all the love you showed me and giving a young musician a lifetimes worth of inspiration every time we linked up. Chester the Legend ❤️🌹💔 A post shared by Gang Signs & Prayer (@stormzyofficial) on Jul 21, 2017 at 1:51am PDT

“I say this all the time and I won’t stop saying it, you do not have the slightest clue as to what somebody is going through and what they’re battling in their mind.

“Thank you for all the love you showed me and giving a young musician a lifetimes worth of inspiration every time we linked up. Chester the Legend.”