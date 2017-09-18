Linkin Park announce one-off tribute gig in memory of Chester Bennington

American rockers Linkin Park have announced a special one-night-only tribute gig in memory of late frontman Chester Bennington.

The band will be joined by a number of artists coming together to “honour” the musician, who was found dead at his California home on July 20 at the age of 41.

The US rock group said in a statement, shared on Twitter: “The one-night-only celebration will take place in Los Angeles at the legendary Hollywood Bowl on Friday, October 27, 2017.

Linkin Park announce a special show in honor of @ChesterBe: Los Angeles - Oct. 27th - Details: https://t.co/Pm542ynlcE pic.twitter.com/3h3dhSuHb4 — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) September 18, 2017

“The band will be joined by a number of other artists, for an unforgettable night of music to honour the man that touched the lives of so many around the world.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, with pre-sale entries available to LP Underground members from Tuesday.

A father of six, Bennington took his own life following a history of depression and his death sparked a wave of emotional tributes from fans and fellow stars.

This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #fuckdepression #MakeChesterProud pic.twitter.com/VW44eOER4k — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 16, 2017

Just days ago, his wife Talinda Bennington posted a 40-second video clip on Twitter, showing the rock star playing a game with his family 36 hours before he died.

She wrote: “My next tweet is the most personal tweet I have ever done. I’m showing this so that you know that depression doesn’t have a face or a mood.”

Ticketmaster, the service selling tickets for the show online, also promised to “reflect Chester’s image” on its social media platforms for 24 hours following the show’s announcement.

In support of our @linkinpark family and in honor of @ChesterBe + this event, our social channels will reflect Chester’s image for 24 hours. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) September 18, 2017

The event is being run in association with charity musicforrelief.org, which has set up the One More Light Fund in support of people.

The organisation, co-founded by Bennington, offers resources including a suicide prevention hotline.