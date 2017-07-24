Linkin Park albums and singles soar up the charts following Chester Bennington’s death

Linkin Park’s wide-ranging back catalogue has surged into the charts following the death of frontman Chester Bennington.

Nine of the group’s albums are on course to enter the top 100, including two inside the top five, according to the Official Charts Company midweek update.

It comes less than a week after Bennington was found dead at his home, with fans keen to celebrate the singer-songwriter’s legacy.

Chester Bennington (PA)

The band’s 2001 debut, Hybrid Theory, and latest album One More Light – released less than three months ago – are at third and fifth in the album charts.

Meteora, from 2003, is at number seven while Jay-Z collaborative album Collision Course is at 30.

Their biggest hits have also flooded the singles charts, with In The End on course to enter at number nine and 2003’s Numb at 13.

Following Bennington’s death, Linkin Park set up a tribute page which also offers suicide prevention advice.

Mike Shinoda and Chester Bennington (PA)

Elsewhere in the charts, former The Beautiful South members Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott are on course to bag this week’s album chart top spot.

Crooked Calypso leads Lana Del Rey’s latest album, Lust For Life, while Ed Sheeran’s Divide is currently at fourth.

Justin Bieber’s remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito – the world’s most streamed song – is on track to retake top spot in the singles chart ahead of DJ Khaled’s Wild Thoughts ft Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.