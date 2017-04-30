Line Of Duty viewers hope to discover Balaclava Man's identity

Line Of Duty comes to a conclusion on Sunday night – and viewers hope to learn the identity of the Balaclava Man.

A host of suspects have been identified as the possible culprit.

The masked villain’s crimes include murdering two women and abducting another.

Patrick Baladi (Ian West/PA)

Actor Patrick Baladi, who plays lawyer Jimmy Lakewell, is one of the main suspects, but recently assured fans of the hard-hitting crime drama: “It’s never the obvious.”

Others believe ACC Derek Hilton (Paul Higgins), who returned this series after he was last seen in season one, could be responsible.

Thandie Newton, who plays DCI Roz Huntley, has been counting down the “sleeps (and nightmares!) before the final showdown” on Twitter.

3 more sleeps (and nightmares!😜) before the final showdown! @Line_of_duty ARE YOU READY?! X T — Thandie Newton (@thandienewton) April 27, 2017

Roz’s husband Nick Huntley, played by Lee Ingleby, is also a potential suspect, while fans have also been wondering whether there could be more than one culprit.

:: Line Of Duty airs at 9pm on BBC1.