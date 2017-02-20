Lindsay Lohan wants to be Ariel - but fans aren't sure she's the right redhead

Lindsay Lohan has hinted that she is hoping to play The Little Mermaid’s Ariel on the big screen – but fans aren’t all that keen to see it happen.

The flame-haired actress tweeted side-by-side images of herself and the character, a fellow redhead.

#thelittlemermaid A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:24am PST

She added the hashtag “#thelittlemermaid”, suggesting she is hoping to play Ariel in the planned live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

But it seems viewers are hoping to see someone other than Li-Lo, 30, as Ariel.

Can we nip this "Lindsay Lohan should play Ariel" thing in the bud RIGHT NOW FOR THE LOVE OF GOD — Matt DeWater (@mdewater) February 20, 2017

So Lindsay Lohan has put her name in to play Ariel in the live action Little Mermaid. Please no. Just no. — Nicole.Elizabeth (@msnicolecino) February 20, 2017

Lindsay Lohan wants to play Ariel sometime... please no. I hope to never see her perform again. — Joseph (@_LifeWithJoe) February 20, 2017

Via @CNN: Lindsay Lohan hints that she wants to play Ariel in a possible live action version of "The Little Mermaid" pic.twitter.com/CKEeMl2EHE — Judge Greg (@JudgeGregisLaw) February 20, 2017

@flickeringmyth Lindsay Lohan would've been a perfect choice 10 years ago. I'm not being age-ist, but the character of Ariel is a teenager. — Joe Wakefield (@SpookyJoeW) February 20, 2017

Better cast choices for Little Mermaid than Lindsay Lohan: Karen Gillian, Ariel Winters, Deborah Ann Woll, Sophie Turner, Liz Gillies — Whiskey Princess🖤 (@EliVanessaa) February 20, 2017

Ouch!

The animated movie was unveiled in 1989, and a live action adaptation has been in the pipeline for some time.