Lindsay Lohan wants to be Ariel - but fans aren't sure she's the right redhead

Back to Showbiz Home

Lindsay Lohan has hinted that she is hoping to play The Little Mermaid’s Ariel on the big screen – but fans aren’t all that keen to see it happen.

The flame-haired actress tweeted side-by-side images of herself and the character, a fellow redhead.

#thelittlemermaid

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

She added the hashtag “#thelittlemermaid”, suggesting she is hoping to play Ariel in the planned live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

But it seems viewers are hoping to see someone other than Li-Lo, 30, as Ariel.

Ouch!

The animated movie was unveiled in 1989, and a live action adaptation has been in the pipeline for some time.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Lindsay Lohan, The Little Mermaid

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz