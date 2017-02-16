Lindsay Lohan is appealing against Grand Theft Auto ruling

Lindsay Lohan will be allowed to appeal against the dismissal of her lawsuit against the makers of video game Grand Theft Auto.

The Mean Girls actress claimed the game’s makers used her likeness in it without her permission.

But Lindsay’s suit was dismissed last year when a lower court ruled that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc didn’t use her actual “name, portrait or picture.”

She accused the company of modeling her physical features and voice in Grand Theft Auto V, but the court said the depictions were protected as a “work of fiction and satire.”

The Court of Appeals granted Lindsay’s appeal request on Thursday, but it could be up to a year before oral arguments are heard.

The court also agreed to hear a similar appeal by Mob Wives television star Karen Gravano.