Lindsay Lohan fans thrilled to see her 'back in the game'

Lindsay Lohan’s fans have said they are thrilled to see her “back in the game” after the actress announced she has been cast in comedy Sick Note.

The former Mean Girls star has kept a low profile in recent years, taking few acting roles.

But Li-Lo has now revealed on her Twitter and Instagram pages that she has a part in the Sky 1 comedy starring Rupert Grint and Nick Frost.

Posting a picture of the trio, the 30-year-old said: “Back on set of my new TV show #SickNote.”

Jokes with Rupert Grint and @nickjfrost on set of my new show Sick Note @Sky1 & @NOWTV pic.twitter.com/d3RoZilLSS — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) June 12, 2017

The series sees Harry Potter star Rupert as Daniel Glass, a man wrongly diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Lindsay did not confirm who she is playing.

The star’s fans have said they are delighted to see her making her comeback after years of ups and downs.

One follower said on Instagram: “Brilliant to see you working again. Don’t waste that talent.”

“Good to see you back in the game. Stay clean and healthy!” urged another.

#fresh 😇 #workoutmotivation A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jun 10, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

One happy fan admitted: “IM CRYING YOU LOOK SO GOOD.”