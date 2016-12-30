Lindsay Lohan determined to make Mean Girls 2 happen

Actress Lindsay Lohan has said she will “keep pushing” for a Mean Girls sequel until it happens.

The 30-year-old starred in the hit teen comedy, which was written by Tina Fey and produced by Lorne Michaels, in 2004.

Speaking to CNN on a Facebook Live, Lindsay said: “I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands.”

Lindsay during the Women Of The Year Awards in London in 2014 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

She added: “I know that Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it.

“I have already written a treatment for it. I just need a response. I know Mark Waters, the director; he’d happily come back.”