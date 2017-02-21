Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'racially profiled at Heathrow while wearing headscarf'

Lindsay Lohan has claimed she was “racially profiled” while wearing a headscarf at a London airport.

The actress, 30, said she was intimidated by the incident, which occurred as she was preparing to fly from Heathrow to New York recently.

Lindsay, who also revealed she is “considering” converting to Islam, told Good Morning Britain she removed the headscarf and security officials apologised after realising who she was.

She said she was “scared” for other women who may not feel comfortable removing similar headwear.

The Mean Girls star told the ITV breakfast programme: “I was wearing a headscarf and I got stopped at the airport and racially profiled … the first time in my life.

“She opened my passport and saw ‘Lindsay Lohan’ and started immediately apologising, but then said: ‘Please take off your headscarf.’

“I did, I mean it’s okay. But what scared me was, that moment, how would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel?”

Asked why she had chosen to wear the piece, Lindsay said: “You know what’s so interesting to me is when you look back at Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn and these old Hollywood actresses – they used to cover up the same way. With the big glasses and their headscarf.

“You don’t want to be seen as much in the airport – my red hair doesn’t exactly not stand out.”

She added: “I was doing it because I was leaving Turkey and out of respect for certain countries I go to when I see certain people I feel comfortable acting the same as other women. That’s just a personal respect issue for me.

“And it was also really early but I felt more comfortable that way. And then I felt a little scared.”

Speaking about pictures of her carrying a Koran, Lindsay said: “I find a solace in studying, not just the Koran, other religion. Just like meditation.

“Something that feeds my soul and learning different cultures and beliefs and the Islamic culture I’ve found a lot of people, I feel like it’s a family to me. A lot of my friends are Arab, and they’ve been really good people to me.”

Remarking on the first month of Donald Trump’s presidency, Lindsay said: “It’s such a double-edged sword because I don’t agree with his policies and the things that he’s doing, but at the end of the day he is the president right now, so what’s the point in picking on someone instead of just seeing what they’re capable of or not capable of?”

However she added that Mr Trump’s Twitter “needs to be taken away or deleted”.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.