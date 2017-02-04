Linda Lusardi's daughter wows The Voice judges

Back to Showbiz Home

If you want to be judged purely on your singing talents, then The Voice is definitely the show to go for.

Tonight, glamour model and actress Linda Lusardi’s daughter with Sam Kane, Lucy Kane, was one of the hopefuls trying to get the judges to turn for her.

Lucy impressed the judges (ITV)

Lucy was quick to say how keen she was to not just be recognised for her famous mum, but people thought there was a strong family resemblance.

And quite a few viewers were a bit sceptical about why you would even mention celebrity parents at all in that situation.

But Lucy got her wish of being chosen on her own merit.

People were won over by her reaction to being picked by the judges.

To be fair, she was very good.

One of her mum’s famous friends also thought so.

Congratulations to Lucy, who’s now part of Team Tom.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Linda Lusardi, Lucy Kane, Sam Kane, The Voice

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz