Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals his mum was watching Gilmore Girls in limo ride to Academy Awards

Back to Showbiz Home

Oscar nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed his mother was watching The Gilmore Girls on her phone as they travelled in a limousine to the glitzy award show.

Luz Towns-Miranda, left, and Lin-Manuel Miranda arrive at the Oscars (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Miranda, 37, is nominated in the original song category for How Far I’ll Go from the film Moana.

He tweeted:

He will be joined by Moana star Auli’i Cravalho to perform the song at the award ceremony.

During a short live stream from his mobile phone, he also filmed himself mouthing the words to Sia’s hit song The Greatest.

Fans were quick to share their best Gilmore Girls moments and comment:

His Hamilton co-stars later surprised him with a good luck video on the red carpet during an interview with E! News.

After watching the message he told E! host Ryan Seacrest: ”I hate you for making me cry before the Oscars have even started.”

If Miranda wins the Oscar he will be the youngest winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT).
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Academy Award, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Oscar

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz