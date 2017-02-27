Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals his mum was watching Gilmore Girls in limo ride to Academy Awards

Oscar nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed his mother was watching The Gilmore Girls on her phone as they travelled in a limousine to the glitzy award show.

Luz Towns-Miranda, left, and Lin-Manuel Miranda arrive at the Oscars (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Miranda, 37, is nominated in the original song category for How Far I’ll Go from the film Moana.

He tweeted:

Aaaaaand my mom is watching Gilmore Girls on her phone on the way to the Oscars. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 26, 2017

He will be joined by Moana star Auli’i Cravalho to perform the song at the award ceremony.

During a short live stream from his mobile phone, he also filmed himself mouthing the words to Sia’s hit song The Greatest.

Fans were quick to share their best Gilmore Girls moments and comment:

@Lin_Manuel honestly what a queen — jonah (@playbiII) February 26, 2017

His Hamilton co-stars later surprised him with a good luck video on the red carpet during an interview with E! News.

After watching the message he told E! host Ryan Seacrest: ”I hate you for making me cry before the Oscars have even started.”

If Miranda wins the Oscar he will be the youngest winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT).