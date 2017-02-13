Lin-Manuel Miranda and JK Rowling took a selfie at the BAFTAs and everything is going to be fine

There is a lot happening in the world that is more than enough to cause us concern, if only we had some reassurance that "all was well".

Gods amongst men (and women) Lin-Manuel Miranda and JK Rowling finally got together to bring a shining light to the world, in the form of a selfie.

The Hamilton musical creator grabbed a snap with Rowling at the BAFTAs last night.

Shield your eyes from their magnificence, mortals!

It wasn't the first time the titans have chatted Harry Potter, in fact they like to compare notes on Twitter.

Like this exchange from last December.

THIS MOMENT, @jk_rowling:

"I am not worried, Harry,"said Dumbledore, his voice a little stronger despite the freezing water."I am with you." — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 7, 2016

Cannot tell you what this means (from you), because this moment is one of my very favourites. Always feel HBP gets overshadowed by DH... https://t.co/94cwNSCa2H — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 8, 2016

Naturally fans of both JK Rowling and Lin-Manuel Miranda lost their collective minds (in a similar way that we did) and posted their feelings online.

@Lin_Manuel omg omg omg omg omg omg omg OMG pic.twitter.com/JtBcB0UXEG — Tessa Netting (@tessanetting) February 12, 2017

@Lin_Manuel @jk_rowling THE MOST ICONIC THING OF 2017 — H2oplayground fan (@LeianaWithCon) February 12, 2017

BOW DOWN AT THE POWER OF REASSURANCE!