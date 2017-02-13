Lin-Manuel Miranda and JK Rowling took a selfie at the BAFTAs and everything is going to be fine

There is a lot happening in the world that is more than enough to cause us concern, if only we had some reassurance that "all was well".

Gods amongst men (and women) Lin-Manuel Miranda and JK Rowling finally got together to bring a shining light to the world, in the form of a selfie.

The Hamilton musical creator grabbed a snap with Rowling at the BAFTAs last night.

Shield your eyes from their magnificence, mortals!

It wasn't the first time the titans have chatted Harry Potter, in fact they like to compare notes on Twitter.

Like this exchange from last December.

Naturally fans of both JK Rowling and Lin-Manuel Miranda lost their collective minds (in a similar way that we did) and posted their feelings online.

BOW DOWN AT THE POWER OF REASSURANCE!
By Greg Murphy

