Lily Allen tells Tommy Robinson: 'you will be hearing from my legal team' in Twitter row over migration

Singer Lily Allen has appeared to threaten English Defence League co-founder Tommy Robinson with legal action in a Twitter row over migration.

Lily and Robinson had exchanged barbs online after she criticised the use of the word “migrant” in an article about the Turkish nightclub attack, which she said was “racism”.

Robinson said that Lily was “virtue signalling” by speaking out about racism, and said that she does not care “about the dead people”, to which she replied: “Don’t see you mourning too much for the innocent in Aleppo Tommy.”

Lily Allen in Twitter row (Ian West PA Archive/PA Images)

Robinson later wrote to Lily about her October visit to former refugee migrant camp the Jungle in Calais: “Have you ever met or spoke (sic) to a victim of the Muslim grooming gangs, you don’t need to go Calais to hear horror stories.”

She responded: “I’ve only ever been sexually assaulted by white males so I feel slightly biased.”

@TRobinsonNewEra you will be hearing from my legal team in the coming days. You'll have no choice but to defend yourself. Get fundraising ! — lily allen (@lilyallen) January 3, 2017

On Tuesday Robinson accused Lily of not reporting the assaults to police before she wrote in a tweet to him: “you will be hearing from my legal team in the coming days. You’ll have no choice but to defend yourself. Get fundraising !.”

She later added: “we’ll debate alright. With lawyers for a few months, then mediation,then the courts.”

The row comes three months after the pop singer apologised on behalf of the UK during her visit to the Calais Jungle, where she volunteered in a warehouse where donations came in before being distributed to the thousands of migrants and refugees living there.

(Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire/PA Images)

In scenes that aired on the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme, she broke down in tears while meeting a 13-year-old boy from Afghanistan who said his father lives in Birmingham but who himself had camped at the Jungle for two months.

In late October Lily also said she and her daughters were turned away from a black cab by the driver after being told to “find an immigrant” to give her a ride instead.

She said at the time she felt like she had a “glimpse of what it feels like to be discriminated against”.