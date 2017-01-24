Lily Allen documents the Women's March with Rufus Wainwright cover

Back to Showbiz Home

Lily Allen has released a cover of Rufus Wainwright’s Going To A Town alongside footage of London’s Women March protest.

The London march, which was held in unity with similar protests around the world against President Donald Trump’s inauguration, drew an estimated 80,000 people.

Lily attended the march and also set up an anti-Trump playlist on Spotify last week which featured Green Day’s American Idiot.

In a video uploaded to YouTube she documented the protest alongside a cover of Rufus’ 2007 track.

Fans reacted with delight at her surprise release.

The singer is currently working with Mark Ronson on her fourth album – a follow-up to 2014′s Sheezus.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Music, Donald Trump, Lily Allen, Mark Ronson, Rufus Wainwright, women's march

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz