Liev Schreiber jokes about wearing swimwear to Globes after losing his luggage

Liev Schreiber joked that he might have to wear a swimming costume to the Golden Globes after he lost his suitcase.

The actor, 50, told fans on Instagram that his luggage did not make it on to the plane when he flew to Los Angeles for the ceremony.

Schreiber posted a photo of himself in swimming trunks and a jumper and said that might be his outfit for the red carpet.

Bag didn’t make it on flight last night but ife is good. Just bought a really expensive bathing suit in the gift shop to go with my winter sweater. Things are looking up. I now am in possession of exactly 4 items of clothing. It’s gonna be fun working the mix and match for #Globes tonight. Fingers crossed @Delta finds the rest of my clothes and I don’t have to do that tired old bow tie and bathing suit thing… #gettingready @showtime #lievschreiber #raydonovan A post shared by Liev Schreiber (@lievschreiber) on Jan 7, 2018 at 9:50am PST

The actor is nominated for an award for his role in TV series Ray Donovan.