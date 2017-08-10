Lidl’s teamed up with model Heidi Klum – and they are heading to New York Fashion Week

On the New York Fashion week scene, every designer has their speciality. Calvin Klein is the master of minimalism and Marc Jacobs the king of retro-modern cool, while Ralph Lauren’s designs exude uptown glamour. One thing, however, they all have in common is price tags that will make you wince.

But come September, there’ll be a decidedly more affordable offering in America’s fashion capital when Lidl unveils a collection it has produced with supermodel Heidi Klum in the supermarket’s first ever fashion collaboration.

(Lidl/PA)

OK, so it’s not on the official NYFW show schedule, but on September 7, the #LETSWOW collection will be revealed in all its glory.

“I wanted to create fashion with a wow effect that is easy to combine and makes every woman fantastic – and all at an unbeatable price,” says Klum.

The first images of the 18-piece Heidi & The City range – it will be priced from £6.99 to £49.99 and comes in sizes 36 to 44 – have now been released, showing a brown suede biker jacket, indigo skinny jeans and a blue and grey wool cape. The boxy shape and minimal detailing on the jacket, and the frayed hem on the jeans, suggest a fashion-forward look that you might not expect from the budget retailer.

(Lidl/PA)

“Working alongside Heidi Klum, a successful and creative designer, we are bringing affordable fashion to the forefront,” says Ryan McDonnell, Lidl UK commercial director. “The #LETSWOW concept is all about surprising our customers with a trend-led fashion collection at highly competitive prices.”

Another picture shows a leopard-print trench coat (ticking off another autumn trend for animal-print outerwear) alongside a variety of daywear staples, such as boots, a blazer and high-heeled court shoes, all in black.

(Lidl/PA)

Of course, it’s hard to gauge fabric quality from photos, which can sometimes be an issue with cheap, fast-fashion collections, so we’ll have to wait and see how the garments feel in the flesh.

Not going to New York Fashion Week? Us neither. But you won’t have long to wait to get your hands on the goods. The collection lands in 670 UK Lidl stores on September 18. See more here.