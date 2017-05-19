Liam Payne's big gold chain is getting a lot of attention

Liam Payne’s debut solo single release has been trumped by his choice of jewellery.

The One Direction star sported a heavy gold chain during an appearance on Nick Grimshaw’s Radio 1 breakfast show which attracted the attention of fans on social media.

In a video posted by Radio 1, Liam explains he bought the piece of jewellery after starting to work on his new hip-hop influenced music.

I got to wear the Payne Chain

A post shared by nicholasgrimshaw (@nicholasgrimshaw) on

The jewellery was dubbed “sick” by Grimmy, who tried it on and nicknamed it the “Payne chain”.

The singer also revealed he can sometimes experience chain pain, as it gets “trapped in chest hairs, that’s nasty”.

One fan called the accessory “cringey”.

Earlier this week, Liam’s One Direction bandmate Niall Horan revealed he had tried on the chain in a post on Twitter.
