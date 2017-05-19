Liam Payne's big gold chain is getting a lot of attention
Liam Payne’s debut solo single release has been trumped by his choice of jewellery.
The One Direction star sported a heavy gold chain during an appearance on Nick Grimshaw’s Radio 1 breakfast show which attracted the attention of fans on social media.
In a video posted by Radio 1, Liam explains he bought the piece of jewellery after starting to work on his new hip-hop influenced music.
The jewellery was dubbed “sick” by Grimmy, who tried it on and nicknamed it the “Payne chain”.
The singer also revealed he can sometimes experience chain pain, as it gets “trapped in chest hairs, that’s nasty”.
Liam Payne you're a white boy from Wolverhampton, take the chain off and stop the faux patois accent— Rosie Percy (@rosiepercy) May 19, 2017
One fan called the accessory “cringey”.
YES! @LiamPayne let @Grimmers wear The Payne Chain on @R1Breakfast ⛓✨— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) May 19, 2017
What a guy 😍 pic.twitter.com/VGE9WAcdeI
Great to see Payno today . Here I am being christened with ' the chain' . Missed ya buddie pic.twitter.com/DcZcy0nwrq— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 14, 2017
Earlier this week, Liam’s One Direction bandmate Niall Horan revealed he had tried on the chain in a post on Twitter.
