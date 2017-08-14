Liam Payne surprises fans by busking in Oxford Circus
One Direction star Liam Payne has surprised shoppers by busking in London’s busy Oxford Circus.
One Direction's Liam Payne surprises fans by busking in London's busy Oxford Circus pic.twitter.com/hAmhEEUXcG— PA Showbiz (@PAshowbiz) August 14, 2017
The singer was joined by DJ collaborator Zedd as he performed hit Get Low outside the Underground station in central London.
Dressed in a black jacket and black jeans with a gold chain and white trainers, Liam sang into a microphone and danced around as onlookers gathered in a circle around him.
Zedd played a keyboard plugged into a backpack he wore over his black and bronze jacket.
The duo released the track on July 7.
#Video | @LiamPayne and @Zedd via Zedd's Snapchat! pic.twitter.com/Yjcj6ugmJZ— King News 😎 (@payneliamnews) August 14, 2017
Zedd teased they were on their way to an impromptu performance when he posted video of the duo singing in the car together on his Instagram stories.
