Liam Payne surprises fans by busking in Oxford Circus

One Direction star Liam Payne has surprised shoppers by busking in London’s busy Oxford Circus.

The singer was joined by DJ collaborator Zedd as he performed hit Get Low outside the Underground station in central London.

Liam Payne sighting – London

Liam Payne surprised fans on the busy shopping street (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Dressed in a black jacket and black jeans with a gold chain and white trainers, Liam sang into a microphone and danced around as onlookers gathered in a circle around him.

Liam Payne sighting – London

One Direction star Liam Payne with Zedd (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Zedd played a keyboard plugged into a backpack he wore over his black and bronze jacket.

Liam Payne sighting – London

Their track was released last month (Lauren Hurley/PA)

The duo released the track on July 7.

Zedd teased they were on their way to an impromptu performance when he posted video of the duo singing in the car together on his Instagram stories.
