Liam Payne 'struggled' with Cheryl naming their son Bear
Liam Payne has said he had an “internal struggle” over Cheryl’s choice of the name Bear for their baby son.
The One Direction star and singer Cheryl welcomed their first child in March, but kept the little boy’s name a secret until recently when it was revealed he was called Bear.
In an interview with Virgin Radio’s Total Access show, Liam, 23, admitted he wasn’t sure about the unusual choice to begin with, but was talked round by Cheryl, 33.
He told presenter Elliot Holman: “It was an internal battle.
“I wanted a more traditional name and she wanted a name that was more unusual.
“The reason she chose Bear was because Bear is a name that when you leave a room, you won’t forget – and I like that.”
FRIDAY 7PM: @LiamPayne chats about #StripThatDown on @TotalAccessShow. He also explains how he wanted a more 'traditional' baby name... pic.twitter.com/HpI1aUEcTz— Elliot Holman (@ElliotHolman) May 15, 2017
Liam continued: “You know what? Now he is Bear. When I look at him, he’s just Bear.
“At first I wasn’t really having it. I was like, ‘I’m not really sure, I don’t really understand’.
“Now I look at him and he’s Bear. You become your name as you get older anyway.”
My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow! I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!
Liam also made reference to his son’s name earlier this month when adventurer Bear Grylls tweeted the new parents to congratulate them on their choice of name.
@BearGrylls @CherylOfficial Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! Your a boss— Liam (@LiamPayne) May 2, 2017
Liam is currently promoting his debut solo track Strip That Down, due to be released on May 19.
