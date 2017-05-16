Liam Payne 'struggled' with Cheryl naming their son Bear

Liam Payne has said he had an “internal struggle” over Cheryl’s choice of the name Bear for their baby son.

The One Direction star and singer Cheryl welcomed their first child in March, but kept the little boy’s name a secret until recently when it was revealed he was called Bear.

In an interview with Virgin Radio’s Total Access show, Liam, 23, admitted he wasn’t sure about the unusual choice to begin with, but was talked round by Cheryl, 33.

Liam Payne wasn’t keen on the name Bear to begin with (Matt Crossick/PA)

He told presenter Elliot Holman: “It was an internal battle.

“I wanted a more traditional name and she wanted a name that was more unusual.

“The reason she chose Bear was because Bear is a name that when you leave a room, you won’t forget – and I like that.”

Liam continued: “You know what? Now he is Bear. When I look at him, he’s just Bear.

“At first I wasn’t really having it. I was like, ‘I’m not really sure, I don’t really understand’.

“Now I look at him and he’s Bear. You become your name as you get older anyway.”

Liam also made reference to his son’s name earlier this month when adventurer Bear Grylls tweeted the new parents to congratulate them on their choice of name.

Liam is currently promoting his debut solo track Strip That Down, due to be released on May 19.