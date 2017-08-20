Liam Payne shows off his six-pack in exercise session
Liam Payne’s fans were in a fluster as the heart-throb showed off his abs in a clip of him working out.
The video posted on Instagram showed the One Direction star exercising topless, with his six-pack and tattoos on display.
Panting but looking determined, Payne, 23, completes a set of pull-ups.
The singer’s fans were quick to give him their seal of approval.
“My heart stopped!” declared one follower on Instagram while others confessed to even shedding a few tears.
“I can’t breathe!” insisted one fan, after viewing the footage.
