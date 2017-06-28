Liam Payne shares adorable snap of baby Bear on Instagram

Liam Payne has given fans a rare peek at his and Cheryl’s baby son.

The One Direction heartthrob posted a picture on Instagram of Bear’s feet alongside his own.

The pair are wearing matching Yeezy shoes, the brand made by Kanye West and Adidas.

“Like father like son,” he captioned the image, adding a heart emoji.

Like father like son.❤️#yeezy #fatherandson A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jun 28, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

The baby’s legs are also visible, clad in a onesie covered with a teddy bear print.

It is the first photograph of Bear that has been shared since he was born in March.

Shortly after the baby arrived, Payne and Cheryl both shared the same image of the singer holding his new son snuggled in a blanket.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

The latest snap went down a storm with fans on the social networking site.

“Awww my heart is melting,” gushed one, while another admitted: “Omg I’m crying.”

Many of Payne’s followers are now clamouring for a proper glimpse of the baby.

“I want to see his face!” said one fan, while another begged: “WE WANNA SEE THAT BEAR!”