Liam Payne says there is ‘no rivalry’ between One Direction stars

Liam Payne has said there is “no rivalry” between him and his One Direction bandmates despite them pursuing their own projects.

The singer and former bandmate Niall Horan have both recently released new music, with Payne unveiling new single Bedroom Floor and Horan releasing his debut solo album, Flicker.

Speaking at the Radio 1 Teen Awards, Payne said of Horan: “He’s done so well so far. Bless him.

“I mean Slow Hands number one on American radio, fantastic.

Niall Horan (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

“It’s just great to see everyone enjoying success, you know.

“I never wish badly on any of them, there’s no rivalry between us.”

Payne also opened up about becoming a father to his and girlfriend Cheryl’s baby son Bear.

Cheryl (Yui Mok/PA)

“I’m blessed with a miracle child who is just super chill, so I can’t complain,” he said of fatherhood.