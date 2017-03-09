Liam Payne reveals new tattoo - sparking speculation about baby news with Cheryl

One Direction star Liam Payne appears to have revealed a new tattoo amid mounting speculation around the due date of his first child with singer Cheryl.

The pop star, 23, shared a black and white photograph of the number 1993 etched vertically down the inside of his upper arm to his 12.9 million followers, next to a previously-revealed large sleeve tattoo.

Along with the post – which garnered over 170,000 likes in the space of 30 minutes – he simply wrote 1993, his year of birth, along with the copyright symbol.

©1993 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Mar 9, 2017 at 6:59am PST

Fans of the star, who is currently on hiatus from One Direction, responded in their droves to the message, asking Liam if 1993 is a hint at the name of his forthcoming debut solo album while others asked if his baby had been born.

Liam is believed to still be awaiting the birth of his child with Cheryl, who confirmed her pregnancy two weeks ago when she showed off her baby bump in a campaign image for The Prince’s Trust and L’Oreal Paris.

The former X Factor judge, 33, had previously refused to comment that she and Liam were expecting a baby, although she had been pictured at an event with a noticeable bump on display.

Last week this message posted by Liam prompted fans to question whether he and Cheryl had already welcomed their baby.

Why do I always do the strangest walk when I'm trying to be quiet in a morning 😂😂 — Liam (@LiamPayne) March 2, 2017

Liam and Cheryl have been together since early 2016 and went public with their romance at an event in May, after she separated from her now ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

The Fight For This Love singer changed her birth surname Tweedy to Cole when she married Ashley Cole in 2006 and then became Cheryl Fernandez-Versini when she married Jean-Bernard in 2014.

Cheryl (Ian West/PA)

She now goes by the mononym Cheryl.