Liam Payne returning to X Factor stage

Liam Payne is following in girlfriend Cheryl’s footsteps by returning to The X Factor.

The singer, 24, found fame with One Direction when he appeared on the ITV contest in 2010 and also met then-judge Cheryl, who he ended up dating and now has a baby son with.

Cheryl has returned to the programme to give Simon Cowell a helping hand at the Judges’ Houses stage of the singing competition.

Payne has now said on Twitter that he will be heading back to the show too, to perform his track Bedroom Floor.

“Can’t wait to return to #XFactor and perform #BedroomFloor for the first time ever LIVE on TV,” he said.

Fans have been expressing their excitement about the upcoming performance.

“We can’t wait to see you smashing on that stage again!” tweeted one admirer, who added a fire emoji.

“You will slay it like you always do liam,” said another.