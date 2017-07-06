Liam Payne releases second solo single Get Low

One Direction star Liam Payne has released his second solo effort since the boy band went on hiatus.

Get Low is a collaboration with German DJ Zedd, in which Payne sings: “Get low, get low, hands on your waist, let’s go”.

Payne’s first single Strip That Down, featuring Quavo, was released on May 19 and reached number three in the official singles chart.

He has been teasing the new release on his social media throughout the week, sharing the single cover and photos of him with Zedd.

#GetLow 6th July @Zedd 🤜🏼💥🤛🏼 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

Payne welcomed his first child, a son named Bear, with girlfriend Cheryl in March.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BV4jY51Brv3Payne

He was the last member of One Direction to drop solo music after Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson all released successful solo material.

Fans of the singer rushed to praise his new effort, with one writing on Twitter: “RAISE YOUR HAND IF YOU’RE PROUD OF LIAM”, while another said: “You made a great song @LiamPayne so freakin’ proud of you !!!! #GetLow is a BOP and the video is beautiful.”

GET LOW GET LOW HANDS ON YOUR WAIST LETS GOOO #GetLow pic.twitter.com/So2JeO9Qzn — Mystique. (@Cricketician) July 6, 2017

you made a great song @LiamPayne so freakin' proud of you !!!! #GetLow is a BOP and the video is beautiful 💕 pic.twitter.com/zieWKksu3V — Nialler Diaries. (@niallerdiaries) July 6, 2017

RAISE YOUR HAND IF YOU'RE PROUD OF LIAM#GetLow pic.twitter.com/4YXCcQXl9Q — GET LOW (@guccisharreh) July 6, 2017

so this is an actual presentation of me right now, #getlow issa bop! pic.twitter.com/hdRgUWK2dY — ㅤ (@getIowIiam) July 6, 2017