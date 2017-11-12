Liam Payne lands on his bottom as he tries skateboarding with Stormzy

Liam Payne was left red-faced when he took on Stormzy at skateboarding – and ended up on his bottom.

The One Direction heartthrob, 24, shared a video on social media showing him and the grime star racing down a hallway backstage at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

The pair both have skateboards and as the clip begins, Payne says: “Let’s see how long we can stay on these things.”

Stormzy is heard saying: “Watch this.”

The music stars then zoom off down the hall, but seconds later Payne takes a tumble and is left sitting on the floor.

He looks at the camera with a shocked expression on his face, which fans have found hilarious.

“DID YOU FALL AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA,” tweeted one amused Twitter follower, while another joked: “Not to be mean but seeing you fall is the best thing that happened today.”

The awards are being held at the SSE Arena in Wembley.