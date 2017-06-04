Liam Payne is a 'changed man' since becoming a dad

Liam Payne has said he feels like a “changed man” since having a child with his partner Cheryl.

The One Direction star, 23, and Cheryl, 33, became first-time parents in March when they welcomed their son Bear into the world, and Liam suggested they are already thinking about expanding their family.

According to the Daily Mirror, he said, on the possibility of them having another child: “We have spoken about this. We will see what happens.”

Liam Payne (Matt Crossick/PA)

Liam, who is currently on a break from the boy band and is working on his solo career, said he “needed a breather after the band finished”.

He said: “It was the most enjoyable time in my life, but it did get hectic towards the end. I’m not going to lie.

“Now I feel like a changed man. With home life it has been amazing. Chez is unreal.

“It’s really brought me down to earth with a lot of things.”

He said: “(Cheryl’s) been through it all before. She’s experienced all of this sort of stuff. She knows.

Cheryl (Ian West/PA)

“And of course there’s the birth of my child, the most amazing thing ever – little baby Bear. It’s crazy.”

He added: “Waking up in the mornings is a totally different experience.”

Liam said he enjoys “being home for bath time” with his son, and that he is in charge of the cooking in the house now that he has returned from his promotional tour.

He recently released his debut solo single Strip That Down, which debuted at number three in the charts.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

His fellow One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have also embarked on solo careers following the band taking a hiatus last year.

Liam and former Girls Aloud and X Factor star Cheryl have been in a relationship for over a year.