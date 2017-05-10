Liam Payne fans ecstatic as One Direction star teases new music

One Direction star Liam Payne has teased his fans with what appears to be a brief glimpse of his first solo music video.

The musician, who is embarking on a solo career now that the group is on a hiatus, shared a five-second clip on his social media pages in which he is seen topless with the camera focusing on various parts of his body and his tattoos.

A heavy beat plays over the short video and a person can be heard singing, although it is not clear if the vocals are Liam.

No caption was written alongside the clip – posted to his 24 million Twitter and 13.3 million Instagram followers – apart from an eyes emoji.

Fans quickly responded to the video, many of whom were excited and asking to know when more information would be released.

Within 15 minutes, the video had been liked over 35,000 times and retweetwed by more than 23,000 people on Twitter.

Liam is believed to have worked with Ed Sheeran on his forthcoming debut album, and US hip-hop group Migos recently confirmed they have collaborated with him.

He is the last member of One Direction to release solo music, as Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan – and former member Zayn Malik – have all launched individual careers.

In March, he became a first-time father with his partner, singer and former X Factor judge Cheryl.