Liam Payne dons disguise for Sounds Like Friday Night sketch
Liam Payne goes undercover as a courier for a hidden camera sketch on the BBC’s new music show.
The heartthrob dons a cap, moustache and straggly blond wig to dupe department store shoppers in Sounds Like Friday Night.
Payne, 24, and programme host Greg James get into a lift and try to convince unsuspecting members of the public to sing along to some of the singer’s hits.
Along with co-hosting duties and singing live in the studio, Payne will introduce performances from Liam Gallagher, UK trio London Grammar and singer-songwriter Mabel, who is the daughter of singer-songwriter Neneh Cherry.
The show, a mix of topical entertainment, sketches and live performances, debuted last Friday.
:: Sounds Like Friday Night airs at 7.30pm on BBC One on Friday.
