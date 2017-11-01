Liam Payne dons disguise for Sounds Like Friday Night sketch

Liam Payne goes undercover as a courier for a hidden camera sketch on the BBC’s new music show.

The heartthrob dons a cap, moustache and straggly blond wig to dupe department store shoppers in Sounds Like Friday Night.

Payne, 24, and programme host Greg James get into a lift and try to convince unsuspecting members of the public to sing along to some of the singer’s hits.

Liam Payne and Greg James (BBC / Fulwell 73)

Along with co-hosting duties and singing live in the studio, Payne will introduce performances from Liam Gallagher, UK trio London Grammar and singer-songwriter Mabel, who is the daughter of singer-songwriter Neneh Cherry.

The show, a mix of topical entertainment, sketches and live performances, debuted last Friday.

:: Sounds Like Friday Night airs at 7.30pm on BBC One on Friday.