Liam Neeson to join Sean Spicer on the Late Late

Liam Neeson will be bringing his special set of skills to this week’s Late Late Show as he joins former White House press secretary Sean Spicer this Friday.

The Oscar-nominated actor will be talking to Ryan Tubridy about his upcoming film The Commuter as he continues to be one of the most in-demand Hollywood action stars at the age of 65.

Former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer will talk to Ryan about life in the White House during one of the most controversial US presidencies in history.

He is set to defend his assertion that Donald Trump had the biggest inauguration of any US president and his thoughts on Melissa McCarthy’s infamous SNL impersonation.

Spicer will also delve into the reasons behind his decision to step down from his role as secretary.

Also appearing on this week’s Late Late are presenter Maura Derrane, Snapchat star James Kavanagh and former Irish international footballer Stephen Hunt.

Stephen Hunt

The three will be revealing the things they would like to see left in 2017 as the new year gets underway.

Deborah Somorin, who found herself homeless at the age of 13, will be on to discuss her turbulent life and how she managed to triumph over adversity.

Deborah moved into emergency accommodation at 13 and became pregnant at the age of 14.

The home where she was living became a mother and baby unit and the staff helped her adjust to life as a new mother.

At 17-years-old her own mother, who suffered from depression, died by suicide.

Despite the struggles she faced, Deborah is now working for an accountancy firm and due to qualify as a chartered accountant next month.

Meanwhile, music will be provided by The Academic and following his health scare after the Late Late Country Special a hale and hearty Charlie Landsborough returns to perform.