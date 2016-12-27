Liam Neeson says Martin Scorsese had a 'spiritual process' while working on Silence

It’s not long until the Martin Scorsese-directed, Liam Neeson-starring Silence is out in cinemas here and the reviews have so far been positive.

Ahead of its release, the Taken star spoke about Scorsese’s passion project and how the legendary director wanted his actors looking “gaunt” for their roles. Neeson, Adam Driver and Andrew Garfield play Portuguese Jesuit in feudal Japan.

Neeson also mentioned Scorsese’s “spiritual process” while working on Silence, which is based on a novel by Japanese author Shusaku Endo.

“He’s very exacting with his crews, in that he demands absolute silence when he’s with his actors,” Neeson said.

“And for you the actor, what he does is create this extraordinary space and time for you to do your best work, you know? A spiritual process was at work, you know?”

The film is released on January 1.