Liam Hemsworth describes Miley Cyrus as ‘my little angel’

Liam Hemsworth has described his girlfriend Miley Cyrus as his “little angel” in a new Instagram post.

The couple, who got together on the set of The Last Song in 2009, have had a turbulent relationship which resulted in them calling off their engagement in 2013.

My little angel and I. A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:04pm PDT

Hemsworth posted a black and white photo of himself with Cyrus, captioned: “My little angel and I.”

The couple were first seen back together in January 2016, around the time Cyrus shared a photo of herself wearing her engagement ring again.

I look like a fucking strawberry. #looklikemyfuckingmomdressedmethisam #prettysureihadthissamelookat6 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 18, 2016 at 7:07am PST

Shortly after posting the photo of him cosying up to Cyrus, the Hunger Games star also shared a string of pictures of his impressive physique in tiny shorts, plunging into an ice bath.

Here's to ice baths and flexing in tiny shorts A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:21pm PDT

He captioned them: “Here’s to ice baths and flexing in tiny shorts.”

The actor is currently filming Isn’t It Romantic, a comedy with Quantico star Priyanka Chopra and Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson.