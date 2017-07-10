Liam Hemsworth describes Miley Cyrus as ‘my little angel’
10/07/2017 - 12:47:22Back to Showbiz Home
Liam Hemsworth has described his girlfriend Miley Cyrus as his “little angel” in a new Instagram post.
The couple, who got together on the set of The Last Song in 2009, have had a turbulent relationship which resulted in them calling off their engagement in 2013.
Hemsworth posted a black and white photo of himself with Cyrus, captioned: “My little angel and I.”
The couple were first seen back together in January 2016, around the time Cyrus shared a photo of herself wearing her engagement ring again.
Shortly after posting the photo of him cosying up to Cyrus, the Hunger Games star also shared a string of pictures of his impressive physique in tiny shorts, plunging into an ice bath.
He captioned them: “Here’s to ice baths and flexing in tiny shorts.”
The actor is currently filming Isn’t It Romantic, a comedy with Quantico star Priyanka Chopra and Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson.
Join the conversation - comment here