Liam Gallagher ‘upset’ with brother Noel’s performance of Champagne Supernova

Liam Gallagher is “upset” with a version of Champagne Supernova played by his brother Noel.

The former Oasis frontman called out Noel, who wrote the 1996 hit, after he played it live at a gig in Brazil.

Just heard Dollys version of champagne supernova in Brazil somebody needs to have a word its really upsetting as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 21, 2017

“My point is just because you wrote it doesn’t mean you should always sing it,” he went on to say, adding: “It’s really upsetting” and “I’m upset”.

My point is just because you wrote it doesn't mean you should always sing it just saying as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 21, 2017

It's really upsetting — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 21, 2017

Im upset — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 21, 2017

The antagonism between the brothers is long-standing, with the band splitting in 2009.

In a Q&A with fans on Reddit earlier this month, Liam said Noel “needs all the songs he can get himself these days”, when asked if he would sing a song his brother wrote for him.

His description of Noel as “Dolly” had some on Twitter confused at first.

Cba just been trying to find a video of Dolly Parton doing champagne supernova before realising he's talking about Noel https://t.co/9WB1HVHhz6 — Callum (@CallumRahman) October 21, 2017

Liam released his debut solo album As You Were on October 6, and it surged to the top of the charts since its release – only being knocked off prime position by Pink’s Beautiful Trauma on Friday.