Liam Gallagher to headline Dublin festival

Samhain Festival have just announced that Liam Gallagher will headline day two.

The festival kicks of on October 28 at Weston Airport in Lucan, Dublin and as it’s during the halloween season, you’ll be happy to know that it’s fancy dress.

Not only that, the former Oasis singer will be joined on the date by The Strypes and TOUTS while Annie Mac will headline day one.

Festival organisers has describes event as “marking the beginning of winter and the darker half of the year”.

And as it at the airport, no wellies required.

Tickets are €59.50 and will go on sale this Friday, July 7 at 9am from all usual Ticketmaster outlets.