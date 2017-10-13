Liam Gallagher thanks fans as debut solo album As You Were scoops UK number one

Liam Gallagher has thanked his fans and colleagues as he claimed the UK number one trophy for his debut solo album As You Were.

The record has soared to the top of the charts since its release last Friday, selling 103,000 copies in a week.

It has also been named the third fastest selling album of 2017 so far, behind Ed Sheeran’s Divide and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man’s Human.

In a video message shared by the Official Charts Company, Gallagher held his award high and said: “Well well well, what do we have here? I reckon it looks like a number one record, brothers and sisters. Woohoo!

Liam Gallagher performs his new music while filming The Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I want to thank everyone who bought it. I’d like to thank everyone who helped make it. As you were.”

He is followed in this week’s charts by another new album in second place: Wamp 2 Dem by London rapper Giggs.

Divide is still a music fan favourite in third position, while The Killers’ latest offering, Wonderful Wonderful, has returned to the top five in fourth place, followed by Foo Fighters’ Concrete And Gold in fifth.

Elsewhere, Norwegian 1980s favourites A-ha are at number six with their latest collection, MTV Unplugged: Summer Solstice, and comedian Jason Manford’s debut album A Different Stage has entered the charts at number 10.

Meanwhile, Post Malone has scored a second week in the top spot with his single Rockstar, featuring 21 Savage.

In second place, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello has overtaken Sam Smith’s Too Good At Goodbyes with her track Havana, while Dua Lipa is in fourth place with New Rules and Avicii and Rita Ora round up the top five singles with their collaboration Lonely Together.