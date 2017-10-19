Liam Gallagher says Oasis not reforming but wants to make peace with Noel

Liam Gallagher wants to end his conflict with brother Noel as he called for them to put their “shit aside”.

The former Oasis frontman, who hit the top of the charts with his debut solo album this month, said the Mancunian rockers “ain’t getting back together” before offering fans a lifeline that it may happen one day.

Speaking after he collected two prizes at the Q Awards on Wednesday night, Gallagher told Absolute Radio: “Oasis ain’t getting back together, but The Verve might be and The Stone Roses might be.

Liam Gallagher poses with his Best Live Act and Q Icon Awards during the Q Awards 2017 (Ian West/PA)

He added: “With everything that’s going on in the world. It’s like United King f****** doom not United Kingdom is it?

“This isn’t me putting it out there going I need my brother, I’m quite happy doing what I’m doing. I’m having a nice time, I’m sure he is, but I just think sometimes you know The Smiths and The Jam and all that, I think we should put all our shit aside and just have a good time.

“The Verve, The Stone Roses, we shouldn’t have to wait for these things to happen by the time we’re in heaven or wherever we go. We’re living on Earth so let’s f****** do it now you know what I mean? But that’s wishful thinking,” he added.

Despite winning the icon award and best live act award, Gallagher was peeved after losing out to Kasabian in the best track category whose hit tune I’m In Love With A Psycho took home the prize.

The singer told Absolute: “I’d have had three to be fair because that Pyscho tune by Kasabian is nowhere near as good as Wall Of Glass and I know they think it is and I know the people voted for it and all that but deep down it f****** ain’t.

“I ain’t a greedy person but I’m just letting people know. And Tom knows it, and Serge knows it,” added Gallagher.